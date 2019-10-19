|
LOCK Nellie Jean (Jean) 07/01/1923 - 16/10/2019 At Carshalton House on October 16. 2019. Aged 96 years Beloved wife of Harold (dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Evelyn, Haydn and Margaret, Glenn (dec.) and Chris, Vicki and Vaughn. Adoring and devoted nan to 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In God's loving care What a wonderful mother, nan and great nan to all our family, always putting them first. Life won't be the same now you have gone, but the love and memories of you will last forever. All our love goes with you. - Wayne, Evelyn, Naadenne and Adam, Adrian and Kim and great grandchildren, Victoria, Isabella, Xavier, Monique and Annabelle. You were the best mother, nan and great nan that we all could wish for. We will be forever grateful for your love and kindness. - Haydn and Margaret, Steven, Caroline, Lily, Oscar and Archie (USA), Michelle, Craig and Poppy. Loving memories Forever in our hearts Dearly loved mother of Glenn (dec.), cherished mother-in-law of Christine. Adored nan of Haydee, Matt, Paige and Miles. Loving Great Nan of Harriet, William, Ned and Louey. Nan's grace, determination and love for her family carried her through her long life. A beautiful woman now at rest. Goodbye my wonderful mum, you have always been that special person in my life. We have had a lot of laughs, fun and tears together over the years. I will love you always. Thank you for all the love and support you have given to my family, they will always have lovely memories of their special nan and great nan. Love you always - Vicki, Vaughn, grandsons Brett and Julie, Leigh and Lauren. Great grandsons Nicholas and Joel, great nan to Kiara, Ava and Charlotte.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019