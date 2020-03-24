Home
Neeta Isabel DOWLING

Neeta Isabel DOWLING Notice
DOWLING Neeta Isabel Passed away peacefully at Havilah Hostel Maryborough on 21 March 2020. Only daughter of Jim and Annie Hutcheson (both dec.) and sister of Jack, Ivon, Bernard and Morris (all dec.). Much loved wife of Frank and loving mother of Peter, Craig and Jenny and their partners Anne, Kerry and Craig. Cherished Nana of six grandchildren. AT PEACE A private family service will be held on Wednesday 25th March, 2020. A Thanksgiving service for the life of Neeta will be held at a later date. Phelan Funerals 03 5461 1979 [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 24, 2020
