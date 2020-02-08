Home
Nancy Garnette WOODMAN


1925 - 2020
Nancy Garnette WOODMAN Notice
WOODMAN Nancy Garnette 08/01/1925 - 06/02/2020

It is with sadness that we announce that Nancy passed away peacefully.

Aged 95 years

Beloved wife of the late Leonard John. Loving mother of Andrea, Rod, Greg and Catherine, mother-in-law of Alison. Cherished nan to Heather and Michael, Andrew and Claire, Jason and Lisa, Matthew and Masako, Ben and Lia, Samuel and Kirsten, Samantha, Olivia and Adrian, Scott, Cameron and Kylie, and Ryan and Brian. Great grandmother of 13.

In Gods care
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
