Monica COMER Notice
COMER (nee Ryan) Monica

22.02.1925 - 23.12.2019



Loved wife of Anthony (Tony) (dec.) and dearly loved mum of Carmel, Alan (dec.), Elaine, Mary and Brian and their partners Tom, Steve, Garry and Di.



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs. Monica COMER will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street Bendigo on FRIDAY, January 3 at 10.00am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Axedale Catholic Cemetery.



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street Bendigo on THURSDAY, January 2 at 6.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 1, 2020
