COMER (nee Ryan) Monica
22.02.1925 - 23.12.2019
Loved husband of Anthony (Tony) (dec.) and dearly loved mum of Carmel, Alan (dec.), Elaine, Mary and Brian and their partners Tom, Steve, Garry and Di. Nan to 12 grandchildren and great nan to 25 great-grand children.
God saw that you were growing weary and needed another flower in his garden, so he chose you mum. We will miss you so much but know that your now with dad and Alan. Rest now mum as your work here is now done.
Dearly loved mum of Carmel and Tom. Loved Nan of Leanne and Dean, Donna and Shane, Gary and Lisa. Great nan of Jackson, Jorja, Cooper, Ryan, McKeeley, Emma and Fletcher.
Rest in Peace
I speak your name of love and pride
I smile through tears I cannot hide.
Thank you Mum for the times we shared
The love you gave and the way you cared.
You left a place no-one can fill
I miss you my beautiful Mum, and always will.
Love and miss you forever
Elaine and Steve xxxxxx
To our beautiful Nan and Great Nan,
If flowers grow in heaven Lord
Then pick a bunch for us
Then put them in our Nan's hands
And tell her there from us.
Love you always beautiful Lady.
Loved Nan of Jason, Cathy, Wayne, Chelsea, Glen, Michael, Rachel, Jodie and all your Great Grand Children xxxxx
You went peacefully now in God's hands and reunited with Dad, may you rest in peace, our beloved mother and nanna. Always in our thoughts and prayers and remember we always loved you.
Daughter of Mary and Garry. Nanna of Peter, Mark, Lauren, partners and great grandkids.
Nan, your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words
And we will miss you forever.
We love you Nan,
Love Peter, Cassidy, Emily, Mark, Victoria, Grace, Eve, Lauren and Shaun.
I'm going to miss you in so many ways.
Always about the crops and shearing and letting you know that 'lambs were up $5 in Bendigo today'.
You were a wonderful mum and loved by all.
Goodbye my dear, love always, Brian and Di.
We were so blessed to have such a wonderful Nan. The memories of our time together will stay in our hearts forever.
We will miss you and love you always x
Love Danielle, Robbie, Abbi and Blake.
Nan, a truly wonderful woman. We had the privilege to not only call you Nan but a best friend as well. You are deeply missed and own a piece of our heart.
Love forever Brad, Rach, Ava and Lucy.
For funeral arrangements, please see a later edition of the Bendigo Advertiser.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019