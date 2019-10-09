|
BLAKE (nee Christopher) Michele Amelia "Micky" 29/12/1949 - 06/10/2019 Passed away 6th October 2019 Aged 69 Years Loved and dearly adored Wife of Gary, Mum of Lauren, Kristen and Jarrod Mother-in-Law of Simon, Dobbo, and Bree Nanna of Blake, Skylar, Kiara, Steel, Myles and Mia 'Taken far too soon' Micky you were the most beautiful, loyal, hardworking and devoted workmate, companion and darling wife I could ever wish for. You gave unconditional love and always put others before yourself. My Beautiful Micky I miss you so much Sleep peacefully my darling free of pain - Gary - Our adored Mum and Nanna. To never hear your voice and see your smiling face again is too much to bear. So gentle but so fiercely strong! You battled your way through a cruel disease with your head held high, remaining positive and hopeful to the very end. Your faith stood strong and so now you sit with God in Heaven. We ask him to take the very best care of you and hold you dear until we are re-united once more. A Cherished Angel forever in our hearts - Lauren (Lonnie), Simon, Skylar and Steel - You were our beautiful Mum and Nanna. Words can never express how much we loved you. You were the kindest, most gentle, selfless person any of us have ever known. Our hearts are broken and our lives are shattered. The world will forever be a worse place without you in it. We love you with all of our hearts, always and forever, no matter what - Kris, Dobbo, Blake and Myles - We are so lucky to have had such a wonderful Mum and Nanna. Thank you for your unconditional love, it meant everything to us. Your wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. We love and miss you so very much - Jarrod, Bree, Kiara and Mia -
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019