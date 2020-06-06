|
Keating Michael A year has passed since your bright light was taken. We just can't find the words, so this poem says it all for us. They say there is a reason, they say time will heal. But neither time or reason, will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, that lies beneath our smiles. No one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something Michael, so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without. We miss you every hour of every day. We love you Michael. Always - Mum, Dad, Natalie & Jonathan.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 6, 2020