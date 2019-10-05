|
JACKSON Maxwell John "Max" 3.8.1943 - 1.10.2019 Passed away peacefully surround-ed with love at Cabrini Hospice, Prahran, after a long fought battle with cancer. Beloved Father to Sonya and Christian, Son-in-law Paul, and a very loved, fun and cheeky Pop to Grace, Ben, Olivia, Darcy, River, and Hunter. Youngest Son to 'Oggie' and Gertrude (both dec.), and Brother to 'Teddy' (dec.), Barbara (dec.), Roma (dec.), Sandra, and Margaret (dec.). A life lived full of energy and filled with many passions. Writing, painting, sports, disability advocate, teacher and mentor. You can now be at peace with your beloved mother lost to you at the tender age of 10. We will miss you
