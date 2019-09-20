|
BALDWINSON Maxwell Ian (Max) Family and Friends are invited to share afternoon tea and refreshments to celebrate Max's life on Tuesday 24th September, 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm. Please join us at the All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo in the Conservatory Room. In lieu of flowers, donations to Managatang -Tooleybuc Junior Football in memory of Max would be preferred. Envelopes will be available on Tuesday. N J TODD FUNERAL DIRECTORS BENALLA 5762 2461 EUROA 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019