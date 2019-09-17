|
|
BALDWINSON Maxwell Ian Born Nhill, late of Swan Hill/Bendigo Passed away suddenly on September 13th, Age 72. Loved Husband of Gloria (nee Ramage); proud Father of Kellie and Emma and Sons-in-law Jon and Craig; fun Poppy of Thomas and Will. Cherished Brother of Jeff and The Ramage Family. FRIEND TO ALL A MAN OF GREAT INTEGRITY! See later Herald Sun for Memorial arrangements. ------------------------------------ Dad, You were the best Father/Father-in-law anyone could ask for. You were always there when we needed you. You would always out your girls first, no matter what, especially for a coffee date! We miss you so much already. Our rock. Love Em and Craig. xxx ------------------------------------- Dad, Thank you for always being my role model, and for always being your best self. You have taught me so much, and will be forever missed. - Kel. xxx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019