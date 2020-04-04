Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell ELGIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell (Max) ELGIN

Add a Memory
Maxwell (Max) ELGIN Notice
ELGIN Maxwell (Max) Passed away at home on March 30, 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved and loving Husband of Helen. Father and Father-in-law of Jo and Nick, Matt and Kelly. Grandfather of Theo, Chloe, Frankie and Max. Fond Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. One who enjoyed bush walking and croquet where many friends were made. A Private Cremation has been held. A Public Memorial Service for Max will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -