ELGIN Maxwell (Max) Passed away at home on March 30, 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved and loving Husband of Helen. Father and Father-in-law of Jo and Nick, Matt and Kelly. Grandfather of Theo, Chloe, Frankie and Max. Fond Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. One who enjoyed bush walking and croquet where many friends were made. A Private Cremation has been held. A Public Memorial Service for Max will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2020