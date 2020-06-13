|
ALLMAN Mavis Selina Passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on June 16. Aged 84 years. Beloved Wife of John. "WAIT FOR ME MY DARLING" Devoted Mother and Mother-in-law of Rose and Wayne Watts, Susan and Geoff Lawry, Jane and Neville (dec.) Allen, Selena and John Van Riet. Loving Grandmother of 18 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday (JUNE 16) at 11:00 am. A live stream of the service will be available to view at www.napierpark.com.au/memorial-centre.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020