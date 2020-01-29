Home
Mavis Elenor (RAYNER) GRIMMETT

Mavis Elenor (RAYNER) GRIMMETT Notice
Grimmett (Rayner) Mavis Passed away peacefully on January 27 2020 at Maldon Hospital in her 97th year. Cherished wife of Ron, loved and loving mother of Rhonda, Laurence and Glenda. Treasured mother in law of Randyn. Adored Grandma of Bianca, Helena, Casey & Melanie and Davey. Special Grandma to Jacob, Great Grandma to Delilah. Resting Peacefully Loved and loving mother of Rhonda and Randyn, adored Grandma of Bianca, Helena, Casey and Melanie. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. Adored mother of Glenda. Beautiful mum, You will be in my heart forever
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
