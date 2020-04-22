Home
Maurice John "Maurie" ATHERTON


1949 - 2020
Maurice John "Maurie" ATHERTON Notice
ATHERTON Maurice John "Maurie" Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on April 21, 2020.

Aged 71 years

Beloved husband of Larraine for 49 years. Loving father of Darren, Michelle, Jody and Trevor. Father-in-law of Sue, Verity, Lachlan and Sonia. Proud grandad of Tessa and Damian, Kyle, Lachlan, Madeleine, Isobel, Aaron, William, Jai, Jack and Mikaylah.

It was a short well fought battle



In accordance with current regulations a private funeral service will be held on Monday (April 27) at 11 am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:

http://www.powerav.com.au/stream.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
