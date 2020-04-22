|
ATHERTON Maurice John "Maurie" Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on April 21, 2020.
Aged 71 years
Beloved husband of Larraine for 49 years. Loving father of Darren, Michelle, Jody and Trevor. Father-in-law of Sue, Verity, Lachlan and Sonia. Proud grandad of Tessa and Damian, Kyle, Lachlan, Madeleine, Isobel, Aaron, William, Jai, Jack and Mikaylah.
It was a short well fought battle
In accordance with current regulations a private funeral service will be held on Monday (April 27) at 11 am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:
http://www.powerav.com.au/stream.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020