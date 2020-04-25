Home
Maurice Atherton


1949 - 2020
Maurice Atherton Notice
Atherton

Maurice

Dad, the strongest Man I know. A wealth of knowledge, a soft heart and loyal to all that knew and loved you. I will miss you more than anyone will ever know and will love you forever. I am so proud of the fight you put up against all odds. Your banter with Lach and the kids, the shake of the head with a wry smile, the camping trips and footy tipping and so many more memories to cherish. See ya later Dad, Mauriarti, Grandad. Love you.

Jode, Lach, Kyle, Issa and Will.xxxxx and stupid Lacey with an ear lick.

William Farmer

54415577
logo

Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020
