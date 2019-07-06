Home
Mary Therese GRENFELL

Mary Therese GRENFELL Notice
GRENFELL (nee Lannen) Mary Therese Passed away peacefully on 5th July 2019.

Dear Wife of Eric Widdicombe (Dec) and Laurie Grenfell (Dec).

Treasured Mother of Paul (Dec), Lisa and Mother-in-law to Donna.

Adored Nan of Joshua, Rhiannon, Christopher, Dallas, Baydon, Zac, Tyler, Keagen, Angus and Toyah.

Great Nan to Isaac, Keilan, Mac, Koby, Isla and Amiyah.

Beloved Sister of Margaret Hull, Patricia McCormack (Dec) and John Lannen.

Cherished friend to so many.



'You gave us many things in life

gifts both great and small

but most of all you gave us love

the greatest gift of all'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 6, 2019
