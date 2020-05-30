|
HALLAM (nee Sharp) Mary Suzanne 13/1/1950 - 26/5/2020 Passed away at home in the care of her loving family. Devoted Wife of Neville. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Fiona and Clay, Megan and Peter, Huw and Anthony. Adored Grandma of Jasmine, Isis, Emily, William and Sophie. Loving Sister of Helen, Jeanette and John. Teacher, farmer and community volunteer. Your love and care touched the lives of many. A Private Funeral service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020