Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret DILLON

Add a Memory
Mary Margaret DILLON Notice
DILLON Mary Margaret Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Bethlehem Aged Care Bendigo, on Friday September 13th 2019. (Late of McIvor Road).

Aged 95 years.

Loving Wife of Allen (Mick) (Dec). Devoted Mother of Allen, loved and loving Mother-in-law to Jill. Precious Grandmother to Ben and Anne and to Samantha and Jarryd. Great Grandmother to Kaitlyn, Maddison, Emily, Charlotte, Theodore and Oliver.

Mum, you lived an amazing life full of love, giving, hard work, resilience and tough times. God has called you home for a well earned rest.

- Your loving Son Allen & Jill.

Dear Gran, you were the most selfless and strongest woman we have known and we are so grateful to have had you as our Grandmother.

- Ben & Samantha.



Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.