DILLON Mary Margaret Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Bethlehem Aged Care Bendigo, on Friday September 13th 2019. (Late of McIvor Road).
Aged 95 years.
Loving Wife of Allen (Mick) (Dec). Devoted Mother of Allen, loved and loving Mother-in-law to Jill. Precious Grandmother to Ben and Anne and to Samantha and Jarryd. Great Grandmother to Kaitlyn, Maddison, Emily, Charlotte, Theodore and Oliver.
Mum, you lived an amazing life full of love, giving, hard work, resilience and tough times. God has called you home for a well earned rest.
- Your loving Son Allen & Jill.
Dear Gran, you were the most selfless and strongest woman we have known and we are so grateful to have had you as our Grandmother.
- Ben & Samantha.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019