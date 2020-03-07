Home
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Southey Street
Inglewood
Mary Josephine (CARNEY) MCLINDEN

Mary Josephine (CARNEY) MCLINDEN Notice
MCLINDEN (NEE CARNEY) Mary Josephine



Late of Salisbury West.

Died peacefully on 03/03/2020 at

Bethlehem Mercy Health, Bendigo.



Loved daughter of William Patrick and Mary Josephine Carney (both dec). Sister of Margaret, John and Aileen (all dec). Cherished wife of Brian (dec). Much loved mother of Jennifer, John and Maree and their partners and spouses Rob, Therese and Andrew. Grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 5.

Thank you for all you gave us.

Rest in peace



Reqiuem Mass will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, Southey Street, Inglewood on WEDNESDAY (March 11) commencing at 11.00am.

The cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Inglewood Cemetery.



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on TUESDAY EVENING, (March 10) at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020
