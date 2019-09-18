|
BRENNAN Mary Frances Passed away (peacefully) at Mercy Health Bethlehem on Sunday September 15, 2019. Aged 91 years. Much loved and loving Wife of Paul (dec.). Loving and loved Mother of Mary Potter, Bernadette and Gerald Truscott, Carmel Murray, Frances Brennan and Tony Brennan. Grandmother of Therese and Craig Worme, Jonathan (dec.) and Matthew Potter; Stephanie, Nicolette, Patrick, Francis, Dominic, Martine and Liam Truscott; Samual, Vanessa and Jake Murray. Great Grandmother of Georgia, Jack, Cooper and Lily. Eldest child of Mary and Francis Valli. Sister of Valda (dec.), Veronica (dec.), Margaret (dec.), Hilda and Anne. May her dear soul rest in peace. My great privilege to have assisted you on your journey. Dearly loved and admired Mum of Berna. An amazing, kind and generous Mother-in-law and Grandmother. Always loved. Sadly missed. All the Truscotts. I will always remember your compassionate love. The kindest Gran I could ever hope for. Love Liam With broken hearts we say goodbye to our Gran. Proud to have had you shape our lives and always grateful for your love. - Carmel, Sam, Ness, Jake A long path travelled with fortitude, grace and extreme generosity. You spent your whole life doing for others. I'm in awe of you and so proud to call you my Mum. A faith so strong and unwavering. The warmest kitchen that never closed. I hope I know what to do now as you'll say no more. - Your grateful daughter Frannie. To our loving Gran, You are the most unforgettable gem who will be in our hearts forever. Love always Therese, Craig, Georgia and Jack. XOXO
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019