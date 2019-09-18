|
|
|
BRENNAN Mary Frances Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs Mary Frances BRENNAN will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Russell Street, Quarry Hill on MONDAY (September 23) at 1.30 pm. The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be offered in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on SUNDAY EVENING, (September 22) at 6.00 pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019