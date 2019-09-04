|
POWER (Green) Mary Dorothea (Molly) Passed away peacefully on September 1st 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec.). Beautiful mum to John, Marita (Doyle), Kathy (Allen), Janene (dec.), Mary (dec.), Jacinta (Kelly) and Kieran. Loving mother-in-law of Karlene, Peter, Daryl, Ian and Charlie. Adored nan to her 20 grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late James and Irene Green (Axe Creek). Loved sister of Irene, Shirley and Kelvin (all deceased). Mum and nan, you were always there for us with a beautiful smile and your gentle loving ways. Thank you for just being you. Love you forever, John, Karlene, Bec, Kiera, Nat and James and Gerard. Mum, thank you for being an incredible mother and nan. For your unconditional love and for always being there. Love Marita, Michael and Chrissy, Melissa and Justin and Anthony. Our darling mum and nan, a wonderful, kind and gentle lady who taught us so much. Forever in our hearts. Love always, Kathy, Peter, Brendan and Soph, Hannah and Anthony, Chris, Clare, Bridget and Tim xo Loved mother of Janene (dec.), mother-in-law of Daryl and adored nan of Daniel and Alicia and Toby. Such a beautiful and gentle soul. You will always be in our hearts. Reunited with pa and Nene xoxo Mum, thank you for being such a beautiful, caring mum and nan. Rest peacefully our little 'Molly Dot'. Keep smiling! Love you always, Cint, Ian, Maddy and Jack; Jack and Maria and Lachie xo Mum, your life was a blessing. Your memory was a treasure. You are loved beyond words. We are going to miss your beautiful smiling face. R.I.P. Mildred. - Kieran, Charlie, Cam and Kayla. Reunited with your beloved Jack
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019