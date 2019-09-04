|
MARTIN (nee Whalen) Mary Catherine Died peacefully at Cabrini Malvern on September 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved Wife of Trevor (dec.). Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Kerry and Jim, Donna, Barry (dec.), Paul and Catriona, Shane and Melissa. Proud Grandmother of Alexander, Kieran, Ella, Thomas, Lola, Luke, Liam, Aidan and Sophie. Dearly loved and sadly missed May she rest in peace Forever in our hearts Thanks to all the staff at Cabrini Malvern and Corben Mercy Place Mentone for all their loving and devoted care of Mum.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019