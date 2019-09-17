|
|
|
DRISCOLL Mary Catherine 'Mollie' Mass of Thanksgiving and celebration of the wonderful life of Mrs. Mary Catherine 'Mollie' DRISCOLL will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo TOMORROW (Wednesday September 18th, 2019) commencing at 2.00pm. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the above Church THIS EVENING (Tuesday September 17th, 2019) commencing at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019