|
|
DRISCOLL
Mary Catherine 'Mollie'
The loss of truly remarkable person. Quick of wit, elegant, true of memory, compassionate, loving, beautiful and strong of will.
Your kindness and care has enriched all our lives. You have left our family forever grateful that your door and heart has always been open to welcome our clan to you, and yours.
A mentor and inspiration to us all. Mollie, there are few people who simply by how they conduct themselves, have others contemplating their own contribution to the greater good, thank you.
With love to the whole Driscoll family. Our arms are wrapped around you as you mourn for Mollie while celebrating that sparkle forever in her eye.
Tess and Brian and the Geary family.
Bendigo Funerals
5440400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019