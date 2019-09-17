Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine "Mollie" Driscoll


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Catherine "Mollie" Driscoll Notice
DRISCOLL

Mary Catherine 'Mollie'

The loss of truly remarkable person. Quick of wit, elegant, true of memory, compassionate, loving, beautiful and strong of will.

Your kindness and care has enriched all our lives. You have left our family forever grateful that your door and heart has always been open to welcome our clan to you, and yours.

A mentor and inspiration to us all. Mollie, there are few people who simply by how they conduct themselves, have others contemplating their own contribution to the greater good, thank you.

With love to the whole Driscoll family. Our arms are wrapped around you as you mourn for Mollie while celebrating that sparkle forever in her eye. 

Tess and Brian and the Geary family.

Bendigo Funerals

5440400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.