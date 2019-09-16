Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine "Mollie" Driscoll


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Catherine "Mollie" Driscoll Notice
Driscoll

Mary Catherine "Mollie"

Vale Mum, Mollie, Grandma. Thank you for setting a perfect example of kindness, generosity and grace for us. Thank you for celebrating every milestone with us and for being the first person we want to call with any exciting news. Thank you, simply, for loving us so deeply. We love you and will miss you beyond measure. We will cherish every thoughtful card written in your familiar hand, and every Spring as the cherry blossom blooms, we will remember your beautiful spirit.

All our love, Martie and Bev, Belinda and Mark, Megan, Andrew and Justine. 

Simon Mulqueen

0354440400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.