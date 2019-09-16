|
Driscoll
Mary Catherine "Mollie"
Vale Mum, Mollie, Grandma. Thank you for setting a perfect example of kindness, generosity and grace for us. Thank you for celebrating every milestone with us and for being the first person we want to call with any exciting news. Thank you, simply, for loving us so deeply. We love you and will miss you beyond measure. We will cherish every thoughtful card written in your familiar hand, and every Spring as the cherry blossom blooms, we will remember your beautiful spirit.
All our love, Martie and Bev, Belinda and Mark, Megan, Andrew and Justine.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019