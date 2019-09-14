Home
Mary Catherine "Mollie" DRISCOLL

Mary Catherine "Mollie" DRISCOLL Notice
DRISCOLL Mary Catherine 'Mollie' Mass of Thanksgiving and celebration of the wonderful life of Mrs. Mary Catherine 'Mollie' DRISCOLL will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (September 18th, 2019) commencing at 2.00pm. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the above Church on TUESDAY EVENING (September 17th, 2019) commencing at 7.00pm.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
