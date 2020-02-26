|
|
SHATWELL Mark Anthony (Shatty) Passed away peacefully on the 20/02/2020
Dearly loved husband of Karen.
My heart is broken, I will forever miss you.
Dad, I will forever miss you yet never forget you. You were a magnificent man loved by many, We will all miss your dad jokes.
'Keep racking' em up'
Love Nathan and Prue
Love you Papa, go Tippy, Go Bombers
Love D'Lilah and Logan
Dad you were an inspiration to me. A great dad, a great bloke. We celebrated good times and dug in deep when things got tough, though still always by my side.
I hide my tears when I say your name,
but the pain in my heart is still the same,
Although I smile and seem carefree,
there's no one who misses you more than me
Love always Kara
To my coach, teammate, friend but most of all my father, I'll do my best to continue your legacy! I'm honoured to call you my Dad.
'Thank you very much!'
Michael
I didn't expect you to go so soon. It doesn't feel real. What I would give to have you at home singing again. You will always be the No.1 man in my life. You gave everyone so much love, support, memories and lots of laughs. An amazing man and I'm so proud that you are my Pop.
Tahia
Pop you passed too soon, and I miss you very much. You were the only one I could talk to.
'We will always love you' xx
Shikayla
My Pop is the best and I love my Pop forever.
Madison
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020