Marjorie Patricia SLOAN


1931 - 2019
Marjorie Patricia SLOAN Notice
SLOAN Marjorie Patricia 1.3.1931 - 29.8.2019 Dearly loved Wife of Rex. Much loved and devoted Mother and Mother-in-law of Kerryn and Wayne, Rick and Leanne, Paul and Kathryn, Martin and Mandy, Bernard and Joanna, Ann and Ashley and Helene (dec.). Adored Grandmother of Shelby, Konnor, Kaylah, Jordan, Clark, Owen, Ellen, Alex, Zach, Ace, Acacia, Daniel, Arjullah and Laura. Forever in our hearts. God has you in his keeping. Thanks to all the staff at TLC Sunlight (Whittlesea) for the love and care shown to Mum over the last 2 years.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 2, 2019
