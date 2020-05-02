Home
Marjorie Isabel SOUTHBY


1921 - 2020
SOUTHBY Marjorie Isabel



03.12.1921 - 01.05.2020



Past away peacefully, aged 98 years.



Dearly loved wife of Richard (Dick) (dec.).

Devoted mother of Peter, Jill,

Geoff, Brenda, Helen and Philip.

Loving grandmother of Michelle,Chris and Greg, Jane (dec.), Sally and Adam, Eloise, Laura and Anna, Elizabeth and Georgina, Andrea and Luke, Alesha and Ben and

21 Great Grandchildren.

Our lives were enriched by

her love and devotion.

Rest peacefully



Special thanks to all

staff at Carshalton House.



A private service will be held Thursday (May 7) at 2pm a private burial will follow.



To view the live stream of this service go to

www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020
