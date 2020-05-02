|
|
SOUTHBY Marjorie Isabel
03.12.1921 - 01.05.2020
Past away peacefully, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of Richard (Dick) (dec.).
Devoted mother of Peter, Jill,
Geoff, Brenda, Helen and Philip.
Loving grandmother of Michelle,Chris and Greg, Jane (dec.), Sally and Adam, Eloise, Laura and Anna, Elizabeth and Georgina, Andrea and Luke, Alesha and Ben and
21 Great Grandchildren.
Our lives were enriched by
her love and devotion.
Rest peacefully
Special thanks to all
staff at Carshalton House.
A private service will be held Thursday (May 7) at 2pm a private burial will follow.
To view the live stream of this service go to
www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020