HALL (nee Strachan) Marie Emma 1/7/1922 - 12/4/2020
Passed away peacefully at Strath-Haven
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved and devoted wife of Len (dec.). Sister of Doug (dec.) and twin sister of Gwen (dec.). Much loved mother of Sue (dec.), Peter, Pam and Jill. Grandmother (Nanna Marie) of Kirsty, Troy, Ashley, Jayde, Nicholas, Gabriella, Kane and Joel. Great grandmother of Aidan, Ella, Ryan, Dylan, Alex, Zoe, Eden, Boston and Sam.
Our lives were enriched by her love
Though her smile has gone forever,
And her hands we cannot touch,
We shall never lose the memory,
Of the Mum (Nanna) we loved so much.
Resting peacefully in God's care
We extend our gratitude to the caring staff at Strath-Haven for their devoted care.
A private funeral was held on April 16, 2020.
