HAGUE Margo Frances A Service to Celebrate the life of Mrs. Margo Frances Hague will be held at the William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria Street, Eaglehawk on FRIDAY (March 27) at 2pm.
Private Cremation
No flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Bendigo Health Renal Unit would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.
For your convenience, the service will be live streamed through the William Farmer website. The password will be: 0037.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020