|
|
SURPLICE Margaret 'Greta'
23.03.1921 - 01.02.2020
Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Nursing Home, Bendigo. Aged 98 years.
Loving wife of Bert (dec.). Adored mother of Lawrence, Michael, Maureen and Leanne.
Much loved grandmother of Jessica, Michael and Joshua. Loving great granny of Harrison.
Rest in Peace.
Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of
Mrs. Margaret 'Greta' SURPLICE will be offered at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Panton Street, Eaglehawk on SATURDAY (February 8) at 11am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020