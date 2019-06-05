|
DISS (nee Somerville) Margaret Rose (Marg) 20/09/1957 - 31/05/2019
Passed away peacefully.
Loved daughter of Alan and Judy.
Loving mother of Martinique, Jordana, Jamiiah and Bowen and all their families. Adored grandma of Sienna, Emmett, Lola, Lewis and Peyton.
With tears we saw you suffer,
we watched you fade away,
our hearts were slowly breaking
as you fought so hard to stay.
You did not want to leave us,
but you did not go alone,
for part of us went with you
the day Heaven called you home.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 5, 2019