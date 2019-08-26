|
|
LEE Margaret LEE
Margaret
Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Bendigo on August 23rd 2019. Aged 78 years
Dearly loved wife of Julian.
Cherished and much-loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gary, Marnie and Richard, Andrew and Alene and Tracey and Troy. Special friend of Barb.
Adoring and proud Grandma of Big Matt and Jaynika, Little Matt, Jack, Harry and Lachie and Great Grandma of Jaxon
Loved Daughter of Allan and Lorna Parslow (Both Dec.) and Sister to Jane and Harry (Dec.)
There is a place in our heart that is yours alone, a piece of our life no other can own. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, but the memories of you will always stay
'Always in Our Hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019