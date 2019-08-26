Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret LEE


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret LEE Notice
LEE Margaret LEE

Margaret

Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Bendigo on August 23rd 2019. Aged 78 years

Dearly loved wife of Julian.

Cherished and much-loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gary, Marnie and Richard, Andrew and Alene and Tracey and Troy. Special friend of Barb.

Adoring and proud Grandma of Big Matt and Jaynika, Little Matt, Jack, Harry and Lachie and Great Grandma of Jaxon

Loved Daughter of Allan and Lorna Parslow (Both Dec.) and Sister to Jane and Harry (Dec.)

There is a place in our heart that is yours alone, a piece of our life no other can own. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, but the memories of you will always stay

'Always in Our Hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.