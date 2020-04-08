|
|
KAVANAGH (nee Speedy) Margaret Joan 18.09.1931 - 05.04.2020 Elder Daughter of Allan and Violet Speedy. Beloved Wife of Alan (dec.). Adored big Sister of Joyce. Much loved Mum of Peter (dec.), Ellen and Jane. Loved Mother-in-law of Michael. Loved Grandma of 6. Loved Super Grandma of 9. Our Parents reunited. Sadly missed by all. The funeral will be live-streamed at 11am today (Wednesday April 8th). For details go to Joan's eTribute at www.tjscottandson.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020