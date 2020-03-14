|
|
ROSS Margaret Frances (nee McDonald) Born Shepparton 13 May 1937. Died peacefully on 13 March 2020 aged 82. Loved Wife of Earl (dec.). She was loved and will be sadly missed by her children, Stephen, Bronwyn and Lisa and their outlaws, Kerry, John and Malcolm; her grandsons Cameron, Haydn and Dylan, Tom and Sam, and their outlaws Lauren, Carly, Evelyn and Genevieve; her great grandchildren Jett and Indi, as well as her large extended family. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020