MITTING Margaret Elizabeth 'Peg'
19/05/1927 - 26/11/2019
Passed away peacefully at B.U.P.A Bendigo.
Loved wife of Desmond (dec). Loved Mum and mother in-law of Richard, Carole and John (Blake), Christine and Peter, Helen, Andrew (dec), Neil and Norma. Adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Now at peace.
Dearly loved Mum and missed by Richard (Phillipines) and family.
Loved Mum and mother in-law of Carole and John. Special Nan to Shane and Leigh and Brenda.Great Nanna Peg to Hazel and Piper.
Thanks for always being there Mum.
Goodbye my beautiful Mum. Thanks for the great scrabble games and cryptic crosswords. Resilient to the end. Always loved by Chris (Laity), Peter, Simone, Belinda and Paul and families.
We'll have a glass for you.
Love you to the 'moon and back' Forever loved by Helen, Claire, Adrian and Thomas and families.
To a forever loving matriarch, best Mum and Nan. Forever in our hearts. Neil, Norma, Kylie and Jason and Emma. Nanna Peggles to Sophia, Charlie and Jordan.
Loved Eldest daughter of L.D (Duncan) and W.E. (Eunice) Boyd. Sister to Jean, Allison, Heather (Dec) Valerie, Lynette and Ian (Dec). Loved Sister-in-law and Aunt to their families. Resting in peace.
Peg's Family wish to thank the staff at BUPA Bendigo for their care and support during her stay. Our thanks also to Carers and Handymen from COGB who assisted Peg in remaining at home for longer.
A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Peg will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on Friday (Nov, 29) at 1.30pm.
A private cremation will follow.
