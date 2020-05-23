Home
Margaret Carole KNIGHT


1935 - 2020
Margaret Carole KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT Margaret Carole Passed away on May 18, 2020.

Daughter of Carl and Evelyn Aherne, youngest daughter of 13 children.

Loved wife of George (dec.). Mother of Wendy Dean, Maxine Campbell and Brendon, mother-in-law of Brian, Ron and Debbie. Nan of Belinda, Kristy, Lachlan, Marlee, Casey and Brock. Special friend of Kristie and Casey. Great Nan of Sophie, Tahlia and Jett.

Sleeping Peacefully

Reunited with George



Due to current regulations, a Private Funeral Service will be held on WEDNESDAY (May 27) at 11 am. If you would like to view the service live, go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au

Password will be: 0050
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 23, 2020
