TORR Marcus Geoffrey Passed away on June 18th, 2019.
Dearly loved and loving Son of Stewart and Joy.
'Living Forever In Our Hearts'
Loved Brother to Kylie. Uncle to Maddy, Belle and Ozzie. A huge part of our lives.
'We Will Always Love You'
Loved Brother to Melanie and Brother-in-law to Mark. Loved Uncle to Chloe and Ella.
'Loved and Remembered Always'
Loved Brother to Amanda and Brother-in-law to Chris. Uncle to Mackenzie and Georgie.
'You Will Be Forever Loved and
Always In Our Hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 22, 2019