Lynette Mary (TOBIN) CONWAY

Lynette Mary (TOBIN) CONWAY
CONWAY (Tobin) Lynette Mary Passed away after a long illness in Fremantle on April 10, 2020. Dearly loved Daughter of Harry and Flexia Tobin (both dec.). Adored older Sister of John, Maureen, Therese and Bruce, Leonard and Anne. Much loved Auntie to their families. Many wonderful memories of our beautiful free spirit. We will eventually smile through our tears. To Frank, Michelle and Sean our thoughts and prayers always. Lyn was buried yesterday at a Private Service in Fremantle WA.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
