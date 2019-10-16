Home
ANDERSON Bruce 27.04.1950 - 10.10.2019 Lyn (nee Goodbody) 26.12.1950 - 10.10. 2019 Died tragically. Loved Son of George and Elsie (both dec.) and Brother of Neil. Loved Daughter of Jack (dec.) and Thelma. Much loved Mum and Dad to Craig and Stacey, Emma and Sean. Wonderful Nanny and Poppy to Alex, Zack, Dylan, Kayla, Brooke and Riley. Exceptional people with a zest for life and travelling Australia and the outback. Terribly missed by all forever.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019
