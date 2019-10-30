|
STOCKX Lucia Francisca Antonia (Lucy) Passed away peacefully at BUPA on 28th October 2019
Dearly loved wife of John (dec.). Loved mother of Theo and Cathy, Anne and Ian (Thompson), John and Teresa (dec.), Mary and Graeme (Moss), Peter and Barb, Sharon (dec.) and Barry (Reid), Frances (Constable) and Tony. Loved and loving Grandma (Oma) of 16, Great Grandma of 17.
Your strength and guidance will be forever cherished.
Mum and Dad United
Always in our hearts
Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mrs Lucia Francisca Antonia (Lucy) STOCKX will be offered at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 377 Eaglehawk Road, Eaglehawk on FRIDAY (November 1) at 11:00 am.
Following Mass, refreshments will be held at the St. Liborius Catholic Parish Centre, Eaglehawk.
A Committal Service will be held at the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2019