|
|
|
SIMON Louis A Committal Service for Mr. Louis Simon will be held at the Bendigo Monumental Cemetery, Paterson St., Bendigo on FRIDAY (December 6) at 11 am.
Following the committal, a Thanksgiving Service for Louis' life will be held at the William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria St., Eaglehawk commencing at 12.30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2019