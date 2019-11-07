|
|
Jones
Lorraine May
58 years together,we built a wonderful life and loving family. You are the love of my life Lorry.
I will love and miss you forever
Bruce
Although our hearts are broken our precious memories of you will be with us forever
We'll miss you always
Sleep peacefully Mum
Leanne and Mark
Adored Grandma of Tyler and Britt
Grandma in law of Isabelle and Gaby
Tears in our eyes will wipe away,but the love in our hearts will last forever.
Breathe easy Mum.
Love you always
Julie and David, adored Grandma of Dylan and Tristan
Grandma in law of Kate
The joy and light that you brought to our lives is only exceeded by the love you gave
We'll miss you always Mum
Craig and Lisa
Grandma to Joel
William Farmer
Andrew 54415577
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019