Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Jones


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lorraine Jones Notice
Jones

Lorraine May

58 years together,we built a wonderful life and loving family. You are the love of my life Lorry.

I will love and miss you forever 

Bruce

Although our hearts are broken our precious memories of you will be with us forever 

We'll miss you always 

Sleep peacefully Mum

Leanne and Mark

Adored Grandma of Tyler and Britt

Grandma in law of Isabelle and Gaby

Tears in our eyes will wipe away,but the love in our hearts will last forever.

Breathe easy Mum.

Love you always 

Julie and David, adored Grandma of Dylan and Tristan

Grandma in law of Kate

The joy and light that you brought to our lives is only exceeded by the love you gave 

We'll miss you always Mum

Craig and Lisa

Grandma to Joel

William Farmer

Andrew 54415577
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -