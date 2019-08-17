Home
Lorraine Dorothy (THURWOOD) MOYLE

MOYLE (Thurwood) Lorraine Dorothy At Estia Health on August 13, 2019. Aged 89 years Loved Wife of Arthur (dec.). Loved second Daughter of Jack and Addie Thurwood (both dec.). Together again Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of John and Lorraine. Fond Aunt to Leigh, Andrea, Kellie, and families. Peace Perfect Peace Fond memories of my Sister Lorraine. Love Joyce and family. Special thanks to the staff at Estia for their wonderful care of Lorraine for the last nine years.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019
