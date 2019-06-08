|
BUTLER (nee Forte) Lorna Ruth Passed away 1st June aged 83. Daughter of Walter Forte and Reta Hearn (formerly Forte). (Both deceased). Loved wife to Norman (dec.). Loved sister of Eric and Peggy (dec.). Much loved mother of Alan, Karen, Gavin, Neil, Stephen and partners. Adored grandma and great-grandmother to their families. Yeah mum, going to miss our Saturday morning chats. Love Neil. Good mum to Alan and grand-mother to Simone, Byanca, Stephen and Lauren, Lacey and Nathan and great grandchildren Audrey, Lindsy, Peyton, Morgan, Lincoln and Miles. Loved by all. The love, laughs and memories made will always be greatly treasured. Your presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Love Byanca, Morgan and Scott Dearest Grandma, Forever adored and dearly missed With love grand-daughter Lacey, Nathan and great grandchildren Lincoln and Myles. Loved by all. Grandmother to Stephen and Lauren and Great Grandmother to Hayley and Montana. Fondly remembered. Loving mother of Karen, Mother-In-Law to Danny. Grandma to Daniel, Kane, Tasha (dec.), Nataly and Josh. Mum thanks for a lifetime of happy memories and for your love and kindness. Always in my heart. Love you Mum - Karen xx Lorna you were such a kind hearted and generous person, I couldn't have wished for a better mother-in-law. - Danny Holahan Dear Grandma. You were one of a kind. Your high spirited demeanour and fun loving nature will always be remembered. My memories of you are forever etched in my heart. Love Daniel Grandma, you are one of the few people that I felt a deep connection with. You were a very special person to me. Your passing is deeply felt. If there is such a thing as an afterlife, may you be treated there with the same love and kindness that you showed us here in life. May you forever rest in peace. Love Kane Holahan xx Dearest Grandma, Thank you for being such a special, thoughtful, caring and generous Grandma. You lit up the room and were the life of the party wherever you went. We will miss your great sense of humour, endless funny stories and sweet nature. We are so heartbroken by your loss and incredibly grateful for the many special memories we have shared which we will treasure forever. Missing you always. Love Nat and Josh. Wonderful mother of Stephen and friend of Mary-Lou. Grandma to Dane, Keegan and Bronwyn, Mitchell and Alexa. Great grandma to Devlan, Avayah and soon to be born Greyson Butler (USA) and mother-in-law of Leanne. Mum loved sweetness, her intelligence, her creativity, wicked sense of humour and we love our mum and grandma because of her kindness. Will be sadly missed. Mum, I am heartbroken. - Gavin Our wonderful, irreplaceable Lorna. What will we do without you? - Cindy Our beautiful Grandma, Life just won't be the same without your vibrant and eclectic take on it. The smell of vanilla; violets; candied rose petals; and the world's best pavlovas. Little things that will forever remind us of you, and the joy you so freely gave us. Love, Heath and Kerri. Grandma Lorna, We will miss your funny voice and we will miss how nice you are. Just thinking about you makes us laugh and makes us feel happy. Love, Jasper and Indigo. You had style, you had flare, you were always there...you were our wonderful granny. Things will never be the same again but your warmth, grace, and wicked sense of humour will never be forgotten. Love, Rhett. Darling Grandma, the song is ended but your cheerful melody lingers on. Love from Ben, Tara, Poppy and Teddy I love my grandma. I loved her so much and I really, really, really loved her. - Poppy Winter Belle xxx I love your bikkies. - Teddy xxx I'll cherish all the family holidays and witty humour that constantly entertained us. One of a kind! Love Kaiden.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 8, 2019