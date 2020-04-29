Home
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
To view the live stream go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Burial
Monday, May 4, 2020
12:30 PM
To view the live stream go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Bendigo Lawn Cemetery
Lorna Mary NORTH


1942 - 2020
Lorna Mary NORTH Notice
NORTH Lorna Mary



17.07.1942 - 25.04.2020



Passed away on April 25, 2020 in Reservoir.

Loving wife of Kevin (dec.) Beloved daughter of Jack and Jean Muir (both dec.) Daughter in law of Harold and Doris North

Loved mum of Stephen, Daryl, Shane, Brenden and Mark (dec.), mother in law to Tracey and Enza

Treasured grandmother to Wayne, Louise, Jamie, Nathan and Jaiden



Always in our hearts



A private service will be held Monday (May 4) at 11am, followed by private burial at Bendigo Lawn Cemetery at 12.30pm.



To view the live stream of this service and burial go to

www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 29, 2020
