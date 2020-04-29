|
|
NORTH Lorna Mary
17.07.1942 - 25.04.2020
Passed away on April 25, 2020 in Reservoir.
Loving wife of Kevin (dec.) Beloved daughter of Jack and Jean Muir (both dec.) Daughter in law of Harold and Doris North
Loved mum of Stephen, Daryl, Shane, Brenden and Mark (dec.), mother in law to Tracey and Enza
Treasured grandmother to Wayne, Louise, Jamie, Nathan and Jaiden
Always in our hearts
A private service will be held Monday (May 4) at 11am, followed by private burial at Bendigo Lawn Cemetery at 12.30pm.
To view the live stream of this service and burial go to
www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 29, 2020