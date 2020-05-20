|
|
ROBERTSON Lloyd Michael
12.06.1950 - 14.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Much loved son of Frederick and Annie (both dec.)
Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth (dec.), Colin (dec.), Desmond (dec.), Fred (dec.), Leslie, Elaine, Lynette (dec.), Neville (dec.), Aileen, June, Heather, Kenneth (dec.), Garry and Lawrence.
Loving uncle to many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Our hearts are broken.
A graveside service will be held at Kangaroo Flat Cemetery, Monday (May 25) at 2pm.
To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020