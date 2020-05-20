Home
Graveside service
Monday, May 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Kangaroo Flat Cemetery
Lloyd Michael ROBERTSON


1950 - 2020
Lloyd Michael ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Lloyd Michael

12.06.1950 - 14.05.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Much loved son of Frederick and Annie (both dec.)

Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth (dec.), Colin (dec.), Desmond (dec.), Fred (dec.), Leslie, Elaine, Lynette (dec.), Neville (dec.), Aileen, June, Heather, Kenneth (dec.), Garry and Lawrence.

Loving uncle to many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Our hearts are broken.



A graveside service will be held at Kangaroo Flat Cemetery, Monday (May 25) at 2pm.



To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020
